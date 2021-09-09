SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After two weeks, a lawsuit, and numerous pleas to the Massachusetts Trial Court for a new building, the Roderick Ireland Courthouse is once again open to the public. Visible mold forced the building to close and now, people are concerned about going back inside. A last minute court hearing on all of this is also taking place Thursday in Worcester.

Three areas of the courthouse in downtown Springfield were deemed unacceptable after an environmental report was released Wednesday, but as of this morning, everywhere else in the building is now open to the public. That doesn’t mean everyone is willing to go inside.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said he won’t allow employees back inside their offices until they do their own environmental testing. The Hampden County Register of Probate told her employees they could continue to work from home and Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi announced this morning he won’t send inmates to the building either.

All of this comes as the Hampden County Register of Deeds Cheryl Coakley-Rivera, along with attorneys, filed a class-action lawsuit to keep the courthouse closed amid decades of health concerns in the building.

