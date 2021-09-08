SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield is set to reopen tomorrow after the building closed over mold concerns. Local attorneys are now stepping up, trying to keep the courthouse doors closed.
Western Mass News obtained the sampling results from the courthouse. Three areas have unacceptable conditions. The report was released exactly two weeks after Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni ordered his staff to leave the building.
"We’re not sure the building can ever open again and be safe and that’s what this lawsuit is all about," said attorney Jeffrey Morneau.
After a two-week shutdown, the Roderick Ireland courthouse in Springfield is set to reopen on Thursday following a report from TRC Environmental Corporation released Wednesday. The company is looking into mold concerns throughout the building.
Those results found three areas with unacceptable conditions. The ground-level mailroom, third-floor superior courtroom 3 and the third-floor records room.
"For years and years and years and years that problems have existed in that building, there’s no clear indication to us that those problems have somehow been fixed within a couple of days over the weekend," said Morneau.
Morneau told Western Mass News a local group of attorneys have filed a class-action lawsuit and have filed for a restraining order to prevent the courthouse from opening until more testing can be done.
We want an opportunity to have independent people look at this to have it be overseen by a neutral third party...There’s just a complete lack of trust by a significant number of people that work in the building to any of the reports that are being given to them there’s a lot of unanswered questions," said Morneau.
Western Mass News reached out to Hampden District Attorney Anthony
Gulluni who ordered his staff to evacuate the building two weeks ago. His office said in part:
…Gulluni will not be sending employees back to the courthouse until we do independent environmental testing…after environmental tests were received today by the trial court…it doesn't seem that the District Attorney's space was tested or cleaned so we will do that work ourselves.
Attorney Jeffrey Kenefick said the announcement to reopen despite the pending litigation is problematic for those who work in or need to enter the building.
"I think it was very disappointing to all of us...we just don’t know when the next person is going to be ill or get very very sick because we just don’t know what’s in that building," said Kenefick.
The attorneys told Western Mass News they filed the restraining order last Wednesday and are now just hearing back about a possible hearing in Worcester Thursday morning.
