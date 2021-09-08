SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Roderick Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield will be back open on Thursday.
The decision comes after trial court officials reviewed the progress of mold remediation inside the building.
The cleaning process began on August 26, one day after Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni ordered his staff to leave the building.
According to a report from TRC, the company looking into and clean the mold, three areas of the courthouse remain with unacceptable conditions. Those three areas are:
- Ground level mailroom
- Third floor Superior Courtroom 3
- Third floor Records Room
In a joint statement, Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey and Trial Court Administrator John Bello said:
"There are currently 52 dehumidifiers in the Ireland Courthouse that will operate over the next four to five weeks to alleviate humidity issues. The court will continue to use air purifiers in the building. The Trial Court Facilities Department will monitor the humidity of the building."
"In July of 2021, the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM), together with the Trial Court, contracted with a consultant to conduct a detailed assessment and develop recommendations for necessary upgrades to building systems at the Springfield Court Complex at 50 and 80 State Street in Springfield. The assessment will investigate mechanical and envelope conditions at 50 State Street and mechanical, building automation systems, and water infiltration issues at 80 State Street. The goals of the assessment are to document existing system conditions of the court complex, identify deficiencies and relevant lifecycle implications, recommend necessary repairs and upgrades, and provide an implementation plan and order of magnitude cost estimates for the improvements."
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.
