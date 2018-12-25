Rollover accident closes section of Grattan Street in Chicopee.

CHCIOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of Grattan Street has been closed as crews continue to investigate a rollover accident.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that the street is closed from Ward Street to the bridge, which is located at the bottom of Grattan Street.
Around 2:00 p.m., a woman struck a parked car with her vehicle.
We're told more than one person was inside the vehicle that was struck.
After striking the vehicle, the car in motion flipped over, and the woman inside was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
She was the only person involved in the accident that was taken to the hospital.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
