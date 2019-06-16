Around 5 o'clock Sunday morning, the Springfield fire department responded to an accident on Grayson Drive.
Fire officials tell Western Mass News one vehicle had hit a parked car and rolled over.
The driver was able to get out of the car before firefighters arrived.
The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
