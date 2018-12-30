NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency personnel were called to a rollover crash in Northampton on Hockanum Road.

This happened Saturday. 

The Northampton Fire Rescue department were called to the scene and they report there were no injuries. 

The single car motor vehicle rolled over off of Hockanum Road. 

Further details about the crash have not been released. 

