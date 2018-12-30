WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash in Ware Saturday morning that sent one person to the hospital.
The accident was in the area of Rt. 32 and Anderson Road.
Police and fire crews were called to the scene shortly before 11 a.m.
The Ware Police Department tells Western Mass News that officers and the fire department were attempting to assist the motorist. They confirmed it appeared the vehicle had rolled over.
"Vehicle veered off the road and caught the ditch on the side of the road which is what flipped the vehicle over," the dispatcher explained.
According to the Ware Fire Department, this was a single motor vehicle rollover with 'entrapment.'
At 11:30 a.m. emergency crews were still on scene working.
State Police shut down the area to traffic while crews remained on scene.
Western Mass News has learned that the driver of the 4 door sedan, was the only person inside the vehicle when it rolled over.
Police confirmed that it was a woman and she was conscious and alert before she was transported to Baystate Mary Lane in Ware.
As of about 12:45 p.m. Western Mass News was told that the road has been reopened.
The accident remains under investigation by the Ware Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.