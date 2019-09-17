SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are at a rollover crash on Bradley Rd. in Springfield this morning.
Police have blocked off the area. This was at around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Western Mass News is on scene.
We can see a 4 door sedan laying on it's roof with air bag deployment. There is also damage to at least one side of the vehicle.
No word yet if anyone was transported to the hospital.
Both the Springfield Fire Department, an ambulance crew, and Springfield police are on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest both online and on-air at Noon on ABC40.
