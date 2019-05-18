SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people were transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Springfield overnight.
Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi reports firefighters were called to the scene shortly after midnight.
When emergency crews arrived at the corner of Carew Street and Judson Street, they found the vehicle on it's side with the driver's side down on the pavement.
The three individuals inside the vehicle were treated and taken to a nearby hospital.
Sgt. Jamie Bruno with the Springfield Police Departments tells Western Mass News their injuries weren't life threatening.
The crash remains under investigation by Springfield police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.