SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people have been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash on I-91 North in Springfield Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 11 a.m.
State Police in Springfield say this was a single-motor vehicle crash.
Police closed down 2 lanes of traffic while crews worked the scene, backing up traffic in both directions.
As of about 11:45 a.m. State Police said they had re-opened the lanes and that the scene was cleared out.
No word yet on the condition of the two people transported or what caused the vehicle to crash.
Western Mass News will update this story when more information comes into our newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.