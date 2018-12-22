WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police closed off a section of the left lane on I-91 South on the Holyoke/West Sprignfield line for a rollover crash Saturday morning.
State Police, the local fire department, as well as an ambulance were all on scene.
This was before 6 a.m. and appeared to be a single-vehicle crash.
We're told there were no injuries.
The accident happened right after the on-ramp area to I-91 South at Exit 14.
State Police in Springfield told Western Mass News they expect the scene to be cleared up before 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.