CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is now underway by State Police following a rollover crash on I-91 in Chicopee this morning that could possibly be connected to high speed racing.
MA State Police representative, David Procopio, tells Western Mass News they were first notified about the crash involving a single motor vehicle, a 2008 Honda Civic ...at 10:28 a.m.
He says a woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by private vehicle following that crash.
"The vehicle that took the victim to the hospital was traveling with the Civic, we believe. A witness reported that both the Civic and the other vehicle, a black Audi, were travelling seemingly together at very high speed just prior to the crash," Procopio says.
State Police confirm with us they're investigating whether the two vehicles were racing.
No word yet on the condition of the woman who was taken to Baystate.
Western Mass News will update this story with any new information that comes into our newsroom.
