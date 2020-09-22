HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A rollover car accident on I-91 left one seriously injured, according to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac.
Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, State Police reported the crash with someone trapped on I-91 after exit 17B, he said.
The Holyoke Fire Department responded finding, a passenger vehicle on its roof with the driver injured but alert, unable to get out, he said.
Crews rescued the driver who was immediately transported to the hospital with possible serious injuries, he said.
Only one car was involved.
State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
