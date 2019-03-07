SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Travelers driving along the Southbound side of I-91 in Springfield may have experienced some delays this afternoon.
Massachusetts State Police tell us that the right two lanes and the breakdown lane near Exit 11 were closed for an extended period of time as crews investigated a rollover crash.
It is unclear how many vehicles or occupants were involved in the crash, but we are told that injuries have been reported.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
