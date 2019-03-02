HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A section of East Longmeadow Road in Hampden was blocked off by police for a reported rollover crash early Saturday afternoon.
Western Mass News confirmed the accident with the Hampden Police Department dispatcher.
Police were first called to the scene at about 2:00 p.m. Saturday, and the road was reopened to through traffic at 3:00 p.m.
No word if anyone was hurt in the crash.
We do know the Hampden Fire Department has also responded to the scene.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Western Mass News will update this story once more information comes into our newsroom.
