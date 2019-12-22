Rollover in Springfield sends one to the hospital.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are investigating after a vehicle rolled over in Springfield early Sunday morning.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, crews were called to the area of 476 Oak Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city, where they located a Mazda 3 that had rolled over onto its roof.
The operator, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, had to be extricated and was taken to Baystate Medical Center with unknown injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit.
