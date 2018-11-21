EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The FDA and other national health experts are warning consumers that romaine lettuce is not safe to eat.
The warning comes as an outbreak of E. Coli is linked to more than 30 illnesses nationwide.
"This is what we had to throw away this morning, all this lettuce, and we have more that we threw out the other bin as well," said Nadim Kashouh with Nadim's Downtown Mediterranean Grill in Springfield.
For the second time this year, the star of Caesar salads has been deemed unsafe.
"It's not a question. Basically, just throw away whatever we have," Kashouh added.
No deaths have been linked to this E. Coli outbreak, but with two cases of illness in Massachusetts, local restaurant owners told Western Mass News that they aren't taking any chances with romaine lettuce.
"All it takes is one person getting sick that could really jeopardize your business and she's not worth it," added William Collins with Center Square Grill.
Even if it means a last minute menu-change.
"We replaced that romaine lettuce with iceberg. What happened now is that the price of iceberg lettuce went from $18 a case to $36 a case. As far as Thanksgiving goes, we had a lot of orders already pre-order with turkey and cranberries with a Caesar salad. We had to tell them we’d be happy to replace it with mixed greens," Collins noted.
We spoke with several produce suppliers today and the produce manager at one Big Y location, who said that this is the first time and it's been a blanket warning with every product containing romaine lettuce needing to be pulled from the shelves
"When I picked up the list of items that were recalled, it was three pages long and it's never that long. This time, there's nothing out there saying where it came from. There’s no specific lot number, SKU code, or farm that's linked to the outbreak, so it's technically considered a warning, rather than a recall, so best course of action is to just throw the romaine away. Food service salads wraps with romaine anything in the store that had romaine in it is not for sale," said Rick Stolarik, produce manager at Big Y in East Longmeadow.
It's advice that Stolarik said isn’t angering too many people ahead of a holiday dedicated to carbs.
"If it was Christmas or New Year's, we have some angry customers, but right now, I haven't had any complaints," Stolarik said.
