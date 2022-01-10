SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Ronald McDonald House of Springfield received a major donation on Monday.
Gary Rome Auto Group presented a check for over $120,000, which was the result of the 'Trees of Hope' fundraiser held in November.
The event raised more than three times their initial goal and will go toward helping families and children staying at the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield while receiving treatment at local hospitals.
"It allows us to continue to offer these services to families as nobody is ever turned away for inability to pay," said Michelle D'Amore, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.
Gary Rome added, "We're grateful for the support from the community, the support from our sponsors, and we're looking forward to bigger and better things, 30 percent bigger and better, for next year," said Gary Rome.
The event takes place each November at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke.
