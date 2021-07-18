PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Route 20 in Palmer is closed due to severe flooding in the area.
According to the Palmer Police Department, Calkins Road to North Main Street is closed off to traffic. They said the Quaboag River overflowed causing serious flooding to the area, causing may cars to get stuck
They are working to clean the area up but expect the roads to be cleared for the remainder of the day.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area as it is a safety concern.
