SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Route 291 west in Springfield is back open after police temporarily shut it down for an investigation.
Massachusetts State Police Troopers are currently investigating a shooting involving two vehicles on Route 291 westbound in Springfield, Director of Media Communications Dave Procopio said.
The two vehicles are reported to be involved in the shooting, which occurred shortly before 5 p.m., have not been located at this time, he said.
Troopers arrived at the scene located before Exit 4, and recovered ballistics evidence from the roadway, he said.
To preserve the scene for processing by the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Ballistics Unit, Route 291 west was temporarily shut down, he said.
State Police are undertaking numerous investigative actions at this time.
To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, no further information is being released at this time, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.