HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Route 5 in Hatfield reopened Friday morning after a portion of the road was closed overnight following a gas leak.
According to Berkshire Gas, a non-utility construction crew accidentally dug into and ruptured a gas line around 12 p.m. Thursday.
As a result, two nearby residents lost gas service and had to be evacuated. In addition, Eversource shut down nearby power lines as a precaution.
The road was temporarily closed between Linseed Road and Chestnut Street but has since reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.