HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A deadly crash closed a portion of a busy road that connects Easthampton and Holyoke for a time Monday.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that just before 1:30 p.m. today, emergency crews were called to a head-on crash near the entrance to the Whiting Reservoir along Route 141.
Cavagnac added that the male driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Route 141 was closed while crews investigated and worked to clear the scene. The road reopened around 3:30 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation by Holyoke Police and members of the State Police.
Western Mass will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
