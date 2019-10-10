BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of a busy Hampshire County road is reopened following a crash.
Belchertown Police Lt. Kevin Pacunas tells Western Mass News that, around 10:30 a.m., a vehicle was traveling east on Rt. 9 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a utility pole.
The female operator, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Route 9 was closed at Wilson Road as part of the investigation and so that National Grid crews could replace the damaged pole.
National Grid representative Bob Kievra stated that approximately 187 residents lost power as a result of the crash.
The majority of the residents that were impacted by the outage had their power restored by approximately 12:45 p.m.
Lt. Pacunas adds that the road was reopened around 3:30 p.m.
