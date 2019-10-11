BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A busy Brimfield road is reopen following a crash.
Mass. State Police said that troopers were called to a two-vehicle deadly crash along Route 20 at Holland Road shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.
Route 20 was closed in that area of Holland Road for a time while crews remained on-scene and investigated. The road has since reopened.
The crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
