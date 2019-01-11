WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A water main break on Route 5 closed both northbound lanes of travel for a time Friday.
The problem, at least earlier this morning, was finding the water main break.
Crews were able to narrow it down to across the street from 2119 Riverdale Street.
The road is concrete, not blacktop, so there was no hole in the ground telling them where it was.
Water was seen flowing down the street and with the cold temperatures, led to some icy conditions.
Some residents were without water, but city officials told Western Mass News that the break and service was restored by early Friday afternoon.
Both northbound lanes of Route 5, from the area of Bob's Court Apartments to the Holyoke line, were closed but they have since reopened.
