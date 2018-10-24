Starting today Wednesday, October 24th Route 116 southbound from 6 a.m to 6 p.m. will have lane closures due to paving operations.
On Thursday expect lane closures on Route 116 northbound from 6 a.m to 6 p.m
Work will begin between mile markers 1.2 and 1.9 including the Meadow Street intersection and the Davit Bridge
The I-391 ramps will also be closed, there will be detours and signage in place.
According to The Massachusetts Department of Transportation this road work is part of the creation of a new traffic pattern on Route 116.
The new pattern is expected to make travel safer for those drivers entering and exiting the I-391 Exit 3 interchange.
MassDOT encourages drivers to reduce speed and use caution, and prepare for delays.
