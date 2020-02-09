HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A big crowd got together at Nasty Habit Crossfit in Holyoke this morning to raise money and awareness for the National Brain Tumor Society.
More than sixty-five people came together at Nasty Habit Crossfit in Holyoke Sunday morning on a mission to row.
"This is definitely the first time we’ve done something like this in western Mass. I think it really taps in to what crossfit gyms are all about. They like challenging themselves and exercise wise, but they’re always about giving back to the community," State Representative Aaron Vega tells us.
What started out as five teams with a goal of $3,000 has grown to ten teams with more than $10,000 raised for the National Brain Tumor Society.
Each team had to collectively row 42,195 meters.
"We actually put together two teams. We have two teams of five. Nine of us, our firefighters, and then there’s my 17-year-old son as well, including the chief of the fire department. It’s great for the community and it’s a great workout too," Holyoke Fire Lt. Michael Boucher stated.
The event was organized by State Rep. Aaron Vega.
For some, it was a way to get involved and show support.
For others, the cause was personal.
"Holyoke Fire Department, it especially touches us, because we had a lieutenant pass away years ago, Lt. Danny Boyle, from a brain tumor, so it's touched us directly. It’s very important to support all different studies out there, to help make people better, and cure the things that are ailing the community and society overall. Cancer is a big thing for the fire services as well," explained Lt. Boucher.
"I lost my dad to a brain tumor. He battled brain tumors for fifteen years, had five different surgeries until we finally lost him. So many people have been touched by brain tumors and have lost people, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters. In fact, a lot of the businesses that support us today have lost people. Mercy Hospital is supporting us. That’s where my dad went, so they made a big donation, because they want to see more research happen," added Vega.
To learn how you can donate, you can click or tap here for more information.
