SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new health alert out of Baystate Medical Center reveals that dozens of children are testing positive for RSV.
The respiratory virus can be extremely dangerous for infants and toddlers, so detecting the virus is crucial.
"So right now, we are starting to see RSV in our communities. There's positive swab in our doctor's offices and emergency rooms, so okay, it's here. It's a little early," said Dr. Paul Salva with Pediatric Pulmonology of Western New England.
RSV - respiratory syncytial virus - is on the rise in western Massachusetts and the numbers are shocking, according to Baystate Medical Center.
Over the past month, 90 children have tested positive for RSV and 40 kids alone in the last seven days.
Several of those children were admitted to Baystate Children's Hospital.
"Incredibly contagious and the populations at greatest risk are children under age two, children who have special needs, like cardiac problems, Downs population, babies born prematurely. Also, the elderly. It will go through nursing homes," Salva added.
Salva told Western Mass News that RSV can be very dangerous, but it's also common.
"It's unavoidable. Everybody by age three on earth has had it at least once. It comes in winter months, so in the northern hemisphere, it's the classic time," Salva noted.
Salva said the virus gets worse and the risk factors increase for children with Down syndrome and premature babies.
"The most common major risk factor - there's two: male gender boys are far more at risk at having a complicated RSV than girls, and the other is asthma. There's an underlying asthmatic picture," Salva said.
So what are the symptoms to look for in your child?
"The symptoms start with a runny nose and the vast majority of people is it's just a cold. When the little guys get, it's a runny nose and then the percentage rapidly progresses to their chest. With cough, congestion, pulling at the neck, ribs, pulling their ability to eat and drink will drop off," Salva noted.
Since the symptoms are so close to a common cold, Salva said it makes it even more difficult to diagnose RSV.
"Bronchiolitis, there's six or seven viruses that give the exact same symptoms. RSV makes up 60 percent of the total though," Salva said.
Health officials are also reminding parents there is no cure. You just have to let the virus run its course, but also keep in mind, RSV could be a gateway to asthma.
"...And very, very commonly, RSV is the revealer that a child has an underlying asthmatic process," Salva noted.
