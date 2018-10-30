SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coughing and the sneezing have already begun in our region.
While many are concerned about getting the flu, there's another illness that parents should keep on their radar, especially if you have young children.
Respiratory syncytial virus infection - otherwise known as RSV - is a common respiratory virus that is often seen in young children and older adults.
The virus can cause your child to show mild, cold-like symptoms, but the danger with RSV is that it can escalate to something greater and far worse than a virus.
In severe cases, RSV can cause pneumonia and bronchitis.
"It could be very dangerous. It could be deadly, unfortunately. That's why careful watching and going for evaluation sooner rather than later is important," said physicians assistant Louise Cardellina, PA with AFC Urgent Care.
The CDC reports almost every child will contract RSV by their second birthday.
The risk population includes babies under six months old, any child that was born prematurely, if they attend daycare, or if they are exposed to second-hand smoke.
Even adults with severe chronic illnesses or live in a nursing home can get RSV.
"These people are much more susceptible because of their weakened or not developed immune system," Cardellina added.
Cardellina told Western Mass News that October is when cases of RSV start to appear and just last year she had over 30 confirmed cases.
Symptoms of RSV can often get confused with the flu, but doctors said you should pay attention to your child's breathing.
"The nose is flaring out, that's when they are struggling to breath, or if you see the skin over the ribs just like sucking in or they are grunting," Cardellina explained.
Since RSV is virus, there is no antibiotic that will be given to your child. That's why doctors are urging parents to visit their healthcare providers to get a proper diagnosis.
If your child is diagnosed with RSV, doctors recommend fluids, rest, and fever-reducing medication to help prevent the virus from escalating
