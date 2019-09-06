WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Route 5 northbound between the North End Bridge and East Elm, North End Rotary, Park Street, Park Ave, South Boulevard, and Route 20 westbound in West Springfield will be closed.
These streets will be closed between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
The road closure is due to large equipment of windmill parts being transported across the city.
Police want to inform the public to expect delays and please seek alternative routes.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
