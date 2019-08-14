Rt. 41 in Richmond closed as officials continue to investigate two-car crash.

RICHMOND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rt. 41 in Richmond is closed on both sides as officials continue to investigate a two-car crash.
According to Mass State Police Trooper James Deangelis, firefighters were called in to extricate two occupants that were trapped inside one of the vehicles.
While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, Trooper Deangelis stated that a total of three people were injured in the crash and a crime scene services unit was also on scene.
Drivers traveling through that area are being detoured at Rt. 20.
It is unclear when that section of road is expected to reopen.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.