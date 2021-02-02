CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee is offering a special discount for those who got their first COVID-19 vaccine.
Bill Stetson, the owner of Rumbleseat, said everyone who shows their vaccine card on Monday when eating in will receive 20 percent off their meal.
He said he's offering the discount to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, recognize senior customers who are now eligible and thank local healthcare workers.
"We here really appreciate them being on the front lines, and not only are they taking care of everybody who has the COVID, putting themselves at risk, but they are the first ones that are kind of like the guinea pigs for the rest of us, and I appreciate it," Stetson said.
Stetson said this discount will stay in place until the statewide mask mandate is lifted.
