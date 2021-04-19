CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Rumbleseat Bar and Grille is raising money for the family of Aiden Blanchard.
The 11-year-old went missing at the beginning of February, and his body was found in the Connecticut River last week.
Owner Bill Stetson said a show of support and a cash donation can be made to the family by signing a placard. Those will be hung behind the bar.
Stetson said they wanted to help during what has been such a difficult time for everyone.
“It's been tough here in Chicopee because there's a kid involved and the community and the school system have been having a tough time with it, so anything we can do to support the family is what we're going to do,” Stetson said.
Stetson said you can also donate to the GoFundMe set up by a friend of the Blanchard family.
