CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local restaurant owner is stepping up to the plate to help Stop & Shop workers on strike.
Bill Stetson is the owner of Rumbleseat Bar and Grille on Springfield Street.
He tells Western Mass News that he's aware of the Stop & Shop strike and felt that if 31,000 employees chose not to work, there must be a serious reason as to why.
"I'm not educated on their issues, I don't know what the contract is stalled over, I just feel bad for them," Stetson said.
He said that as a business owner, he has always tried to help the community since he also helped Verizon workers when they were on strike.
"There's a song that Liverpool soccer supporters sing before every game called 'You'll never walk alone,' and when I drive by those guys that's what I want them to feel," Stetson explained.
That's why every day he has donated food to the workers on strike and has offered them a 50% discount towards everything on the menu.
"It's not just about getting some food, it's about letting people that don't know you know that there are people thinking about you," Stetson noted.
He said he understands just how stressful the situation may be for the workers.
"I used to work the third shift when I was younger, I've been in unions, I've been through contract votes, I know it's a nervous time for people. More so for regular everyday workers and the skilled people of the meat slicers and the bakery," Stetson said.
With no end in sight for the strike yet, Stetson wanted the workers to know just as the Liverpool song said, 'You'll never walk alone.'
"We're going to help you out any way we can. Hopefully, a lot of people will pitch in and stick with them and hopefully they'll get the contract they need," Stetson explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.