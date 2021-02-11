CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're a parent of a kid who plays a sport right now, you probably understand the troubles this year brings when it comes to watching them in a game. But one local restaurant is making this situation a whole lot easier.
It's an exciting time for many Chicopee Public Schools' parents, as they finally get to watch their kid play in a competitive game, something the coronavirus pandemic has made very difficult
Sports have been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic. This forces local athletes to not only shorten their season but also keeping loved ones out of stands.
"Last game, we noticed a couple of parents standing outside the gymnasium, looking in through the window," said Chicopee Comprehensive High School's basketball assistant coach Jason Fay.
Wanting to make it easier, the owner of Chicopee's Rumbleseat Bar & Grille had an idea, why not invite the parents inside to watch their kids play?
"A lot of them don't even have the access, or don't know how to turn on the apps, and don't know how to get on to live barn, YouTube, or however they're showing it. So for some parents, there's no other way to see the games, and for other people, it's just kind of fun," said owner of Rumbleseat Bar & Grille Billy Stetson.
Streaming different Chicopee school games on eight of the 30 TV's in the restaurant, Stetson told Western Mass News it's a relief for many parents, especially the ones whose kid is in their final year.
"Everyone's thankful, really thankful that we're doing it. It's a night out for the parents. I mean, the senior parents are disappointed, to be honest with you," he noted. "They can't go see their kids play, but it's just trying to take a negative and turn it into a positive."
Wanting to put his team in the spotlight so the parents can see a good game, Fay made it happen.
"I noticed that Billy set up something last week for the hockey games, so I immediately reached out to him and said, 'We're playing on the 11th and 15th, if you'd like to live to stream it, it'd be great to get the parents in there.'"
"We can put them in our banquet room isolated, or they can have their kids playing right alongside the Bruins or Celtics playing. It's pretty neat," Stetson explained.
Though Rumbleseat helps out parents during these challenging times, Fay said it's just as important for the community to help smaller businesses.
"With everything that's going on in the last year, small businesses and businesses like this that are struggling, we found a way to bring him some business, but also allow the parents to see their sons play," Fay said.
Now, if you're in the area and want to see your kid play, Stetson said all you have to do is contact him and select a date and time. For more information on how to contact Stetson, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.