EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It has been almost a month since a fire tore through Maple Center Shopping Plaza in Longmeadow, destroying half a dozen businesses and leaving over 70 employees without a job.
Community members rallied together Sunday morning after one local resident organized a run to raise funds for all of the employees impacted by the fire.
“It was horrendous. It was just a shock,” Don DeCain of Longmeadow recalled.
Christina Turgeon, the organizer of ‘Run to Rebuild,’ told Western Mass News that several businesses came together, including Center Square Grill, to put on a race from 4RUN3 in East Longmeadow to the strip mall in Longmeadow.
“Riggio’s Pizza and he agreed to provide free pizza for the runners after the run,” Turgeon said. “And I reached out to Bay Path University and they were like, ‘of course, we would be happy to participate,’ so they are going to be doing a shuttling service, providing the runners with a way back.”
Approximately 20 runners showed up on Sunday. Some, like Don DeCain, were from our area.
“That morning, I was actually running and I heard the fire engines, I saw the tragedy of the whole plaza being burnt down, and I go to a few of those businesses in town, faithfully,” DeCain told us. “I heard about this race and I just wanted to do a little bit to help.”
Other participants traveled from across the state border.
“I grew up in Enfield, and my parents would always go to Armata’s to get our meats and I still stop by there, and when I heard about the fire, I heard about the event, and I’m always running, so I said that's perfect, I’ll go support them,” said Kate Fawthrop of Suffield, Connecticut.
Turgeon said that all the proceeds will go towards the employees and businesses affected.
“So my goal, even though we don’t have 150 runners today, my goal is still going to be met,” she told us. “I’m still going to provide meals to all of those who were impacted. The 75 employees are without a job. “
If you couldn't participate in Sunday's race, you can still donate online, here.
