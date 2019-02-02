SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today, community members and the Springfield Rescue Mission ran to support and raise awareness about the challenges the homeless face in the Winter.
A fitting day for the Coldest Day 5K, because it was freezing outside.
This was the best way to show the community what the homeless face during these conditions.
With temperatures in the single digits, many communities have been doing all they can to get the homeless off the streets.
At the Springfield Rescue Mission, they work year-round to provide a safe place, food, and rehab to the less fortunate in the Springfield community.
Today, they wanted to raise awareness for those who are struggling out there in the cold.
The race kicked off at 10:00 a.m., but volunteers and runners were getting ready for the big day beforehand.
Prizes were awarded to the top three men and women, and a hot beverage station was provided Starbucks on East Columbus Avenue in Springfield.
