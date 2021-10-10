BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tomorrow is the 125th Boston Marathon, and excitement is high across the state. This after the race was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After being canceled for the first time in the race's history, the Boston Marathon is back with some changes, the biggest one being the date. Western Mass News spoke with runners who are very excited for tomorrow’s big race.
“I’m thrilled that the race is back,” Southampton resident Tim Gaudet said.
The 125th Boston Marathon is just one day away and local runners are buzzing with excitement.
“It's nice to get that feeling again of marathon season coming back,” Robert Darby said.
The manager of Fast Feet in West Springfield, Darby, said he was shocked when he heard the race was going to be canceled last year.
“We normally take about 50 runners there, and for it not to happen; it's tough. I think runners especially if you're doing your build-up and planning and a Boston Marathon a build-up to a marathon takes a while so it’s very disappointing for a lot of runners. That’s why I’m glad that they're bringing it back,” Darby explained.
For Southampton native, Gaudet, this is his fourth Boston Marathon, and he said he’s spent the past three months training for the race.
I’ve been running with a group of friends. We meet on Saturday mornings in East Longmeadow, and then we’ve been building up our long runs,” Gaudet said.
Gaudet said the atmosphere of this specific race is unmatched.
“During this race, I don’t wear headphones because I want to really enjoy the crowd,” Gaudet said.
For the first time ever, the race is being moved from its Patriots Day date in April to October 11. Darby is embracing the change.
“I think it’s actually a better date myself, having it in the fall. It’s very difficult for runners in Northeast to train for the Boston Marathon because we have to train in the winter,” Darby said.
But Gaudet said the shift in seasons made training difficult for runners like him.
“We had a lot of hot and humid days this summer so it was challenging doing our long runs on 85 degree days and high humidity,” Gaudet explained.
Gaudet tells us family members have traveled from all over the country to support him in the race, and he’s looking forward to seeing them all at the finish line.
“Turning from Hartford Street onto Boylston Street, making that left turn, and seeing the crowd and my wife and my sister, my family members cheering me on; it’s quite a feeling,” Gaudet said.
Western Mass News will be live with team coverage from Boston all day long tomorrow, starting at 5 a.m. be sure to tune in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.