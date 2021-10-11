BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A monumental day as the Boston Marathon made its in-person return this year.
Western Mass News spent the day talking to participants and volunteers.
Runners and volunteers we spoke to were so happy to be back after last year’s marathon was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Certainly, after a couple of years off, everyone is super excited to be here,” 4RUN3 volunteer Tricia Peterson said.
Western Mass. residents traveling out east for the highly anticipated 125th Boston Marathon on Monday.
“Obviously, things have been really crazy for the last 18 months so for us it’s been really interesting. We've seen a lot of new faces during the pandemic people getting into running, the excitement of it, and I think some of the mental health aspect,” 4RUN3 owner, marathon volunteer Tim Murphy said.
Murphy, the owner of 4RUN3 in East Longmeadow, was joined by over 30 volunteers from our area, helping the thousands of participants in the big race.
“Some of us are at the side station at the end, handing out water, a lot of us are doing gear checks,” Murphy said.
He said his wife Jill has been preparing for many years to run in the Boston Marathon. Monday was her first time.
“She cried a little. She’s qualified and not made it in a couple of times, and then this year we got the invite,” Murphy said.
Western Mass News also catching up with some big names. The winner of the men’s division tells us he prepared for three months and is excited to take the title back home to Kenya.
“I’m so happy to be the champion today,” Benson Kipruto said.
Two-time Olympian Desiree Linden and the first American to win the women's category in over 33 years back in 2018 said the fall weather conditions made it a little more difficult this year.
“The course was exactly the same, 125 years of history. The course felt exactly the same so that's good. A little more humid, that was tough, but it was nice to train at home. I live in Michigan, and in the spring, I have to go to Phoenix and find places without ice so, it was nice to do that, but I do like the routine of training for this race in the spring,” Linden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.