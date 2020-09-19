SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people were evacuated from their homes after a construction crew ruptured an underground gas line on Belmont Avenue, Fire Department Captain Drew Piemonte said.
It is unclear at this time how many people were evacuated from buildings on Belmont and Crystal Avenues, he said. Part of Belmont and Crystal Avenues are blocked to traffic until the scene is safe and the leak can be repaired, he said.
When an incident like this happens, gas gets into the air and causes potential for an explosion.
Western Mass News crew is heading to the scene.
We will continue to follow this story and will provide information as it becomes available.
