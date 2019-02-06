SHELBURNE FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A number of students and staff from the Mohawk Regional School District and Hawlemont School District are going to Boston in a couple weeks in an effort to bring more funding to rural schools.
Mohawk Regional Supt. Michael Buoniconti said that they're calling the event Massachusetts Rural School Day on the Hill.
Students will be meeting with senators and representatives to talk about the specific needs for rural schools.
"Now is the time for us to do this. It would be a real game changer for these communities," said Mohawk Regional Supt. Michael Buoniconti.
On February 21, Buoniconti will be traveling to Boston with students from the district to advocate for more funding in rural schools.
"So the purpose of this visit is to increase people's awareness about what's unique about public school in rural settings and what are funding needs are, which are currently not being met by the Chapter 70 formula," Buoniconti noted.
Buoniconti told Western Mass News that the Chapter 70 formula is the state's educational funding formula and they want to see it changed to better factor in rural schools. He said the funding they're suggesting is an additional $400 per student, bringing them from $6,500 per student to $6,900.
"Mohawk has about 1,000 students. We would see 1,000 times 400. That's $400,000 in increased aid. $400,000 in increased aid is a big change for us. That would allow us to do things like add more technology support services, add more electives to our curriculum, I mean imagine that we could even think about adding Latin," Buoniconti explained.
Freshman Katie Martin and Lizzy Lynch are two students from Mohawk making the trip to the State House.
"It's easier for them to support what we're trying to tell them if they can assign a face to the issue," Lynch said.
Martin added, "There should be more extracurriculars because I think a lot of people leave Mohawk and go to different schools because there's more opportunity for outside of school classes."
"We have an unusual opportunity to be at the table. It's a once-in-a-lifetime to be able to talk about putting in a ruralality factor into the Chapter 70 formula to help us deal with our lack of economy of scale," Buoniconti said.
Buoniconti said that they hope for change to Chapter 70 by 2020, but they will also be working for continued support through the rural school and that was established last year by Senator Hinds.
