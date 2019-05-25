RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A community awareness day with the goal of helping others overcome obstacles of the opioid epidemic.
The event happened at Strathmore Park and featured activities for kids, as well as support for those who lost loved ones to the epidemic.
It was made possible thanks to a grant given by Baystate Noble Hospital.
Medical professionals were on hand to provide Narcan kits and training, describing too many the importance of the good samaritan law when it comes to saving someone who may potentially be overdosing.
Dallas Pilecki, event co-organizer told Western Mass News that the first step in battling this epidemic is raising awareness.
"It causes so much of a ripple that you don't even know when it's going to happen next and you don't even see it coming sometimes. That's why I think it's important just to have this event and just show that it's okay to get resources, it's okay to reach out, and it's okay to get help," Pilecki said.
Dallas explained that they are hoping to make this an annual event, and they plan on having a similar one this fall.
