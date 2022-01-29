RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Police responded to a single car, rollover crash near Laurel Road on Route 20. early Saturday morning.
The Russell Police Department reports to Western Mass News that Police arrived on scene at around 8:15.
The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
