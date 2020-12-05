RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Despite Saturday's snowstorm, Russell Police were able to raise money during a food and toy drive donation.
The Russell Police Department held the event at the Huntington Food Pantry on Saturday morning into the afternoon.
The department was able to raise nearly $1,400.
The amount surpassed the last four year's previous donation drives, in not only monetary contributions but also food and toy donations, officials say.
