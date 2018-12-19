WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An RV rollover is causing some headaches for drivers heading westbound on the Mass Pike in Warren this afternoon.
According to State Police the right lane and breakdown lane near the 67 milemarker are temporarily closed.
We're told no one was injured during the accident.
As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, traffic remains bumper-to-bumper.
State Police have not announced when those lanes will be reopened.
