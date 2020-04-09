WEST HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Many people have been thinking outside the box to find ways to keep themselves and their families safe during the pandemic.
Medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic face risks every day, but for many, there’s an added risk of bringing the virus back into their homes.
“We have had a lot of our own local customers just staying in their RV so they’re not bringing what’s in the hospital into the house,” said Gander RV Sales Manager Jesse Brissette.
Brissette told Western Mass News over FaceTime that an RV gives health care workers a way to be near their families but keep social distancing. They’ve seen customers buying RVs so they can have a new home away from home.
“Some of our Baystate Health workers -- they’re not going home. They’re in the camper, showering in the camper, visiting family through the windows kind of thing,” he said.
People staying in RVs to protect their families from COVID-19 still have all the comforts from home.
The RVs are equipped with kitchens, bathrooms, beds, and some even have outdoor cooking options.
Brissette said even people not working on the front lines are taking advantage of their campers.
“You have some backyard camping happening. We’ve had some nice weekends, and a lot of our customers have wanted to get outside with their units. It’s another house right next to your actual house, so we’ve had some customers go in there to break up the monotonous of being in your house,” he said.
He said right now they’re available to help families in need.
“We’re trying to help out the nurses the doctors and just the families that want to break up the week in the house,” Brissette said.
