WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hollywood has come to Worcester. The city was buzzing Wednesday as actor Ryan Reynolds spent the day downtown shooting scenes for his upcoming movie.
The actor wasn't exactly announcing his presence, but that didn't stop fans from looking.
They came from everywhere and dropped everything..
"I'm out here looking. Hopefully, my boss doesn't see me. I'm on lunch but..." said Christian Tsoi-A-Sue, who works in Worcester.
Kassandra Ekstrom of Worcester added, "I'm hoping to see Ryan Reynolds. [No luck yet?] No luck."
"We heard Ryan Reynolds was recording a movie down here, so we had to come see," said Jenna Poche of Worcester.
Huge crowds looked on as cast and crew shot scenes downtown for their upcoming movie 'Free Guy.' It's the story of a lonely bank teller who discovers he is actually a background character in the open-world videogame Free City.
Worcester's own Brew on the Grid was the backdrop, both inside and out, like one car chase scene doing take...after take...after take...after take.
The big question: Where was Ryan Reynolds?
"[Anybody see Ryan Reynolds? Trying to find anybody? Anybody? He was in the car? Did we miss him?] He was just in that passenger seat. I saw his beautiful facial hair," said one onlooker.
Whether they caught a glimpse or not, many people here just happy to see Hollywood come to Worcester.
"I think it's exciting! I think for a long time, Worcester got a bad wrap and since they got some updating, I see a lot of movie production going on around here and I think its bringing back a lot of life to the city in a positive way," saiud Alecia Miller of Worcester.
From here on out, it will be good for Boston. 'Free Guy' insiders told Western Mass News that production now heads to Beantown.
People in Worcester are getting used to Hollywood. Liam Neison shot part of his movie 'Honest Thief' downtown last November
Billed as an action-comedy, 'Free Guy' opens in theaters July 3, next year.
