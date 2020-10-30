AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials are on scene at South Westfield Street in Agawam for a serious accident.
There is no word at this time on how the accident occurred or how many vehicles were involved. But the Agawam Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area.
The accident occurred on S. Westfield St. between Feeding Hills center and Shoemaker Lane, where the street is currently closed.
Officials are currently investigating the crash. They also said they aren't sure when the street will reopen.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.