SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Despite not yet having an official graduation, it's another big day for seniors as many were able to pick up their caps and gowns Thursday morning and be celebrated for their years of hard work.
It’s not what anyone expected at the start of this year. Coronavirus restrictions have forced students physically out of school since mid-march and finish the year remotely.
Alexendria Barnard-Davignon, a senior at SABIS International Charter School, told Western Mass News it was a disappointing turn of events.
"It was definitely really shocking. Well, initially, we were supposed to come back, but then found out that we weren't coming back, so we didn't really have a real last day or anything, or say goodbye to anyone,” Barnard-Davignon explained.
Many of these seniors have been classmates since kindergarten, Barnard-Davignon said seeing it come to an end like this, because of coronavirus restrictions, was even tougher.
"This is the only school I've ever known. I've been going here every day basically for 13 years...I've been with the same people since I started at this school basically,” Barnard-Davignon added.
Director of Academics Justin Baker said knowing the importance of this year, something had to be done to honor the class of 2020.
"Because of CDC guidelines and state and local government guidelines, we do have to make some adjustments to how graduation takes place,” Baker said.
Despite not having an official graduation, SABIS International Charter School wanted to make sure its seniors would leave this place on a high note, in the safest way.
"Today, they're here to pick up their caps and gowns, we have bags...In them, they have their yearbooks, their class picture, their class shirt. We got other goodies for them,” Baker added.
Driving up, remaining in their cars, while wearing masks and gloves, seniors received their bag of goodies Thursday morning as an official send-off for the time-being.
"It's definitely really a relief and it makes me really happy to see this because it took a lot to get to here,” Barnard-Davignon explained.
While having to celebrate in the parking lot from a social distance may be the move for now, Baker said the school is aiming for an official graduation in August.
It’s something Barnard-Davignon said she would love to see happen.
“It's definitely something I'd look forward to. Hopefully, restrictions are more lenient by then so we can get it,” Barnard-Davignon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.