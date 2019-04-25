LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Everyone is looking forward to fresh veggies, but it is still too cold for some.
As you my already know, it's not too early in the season to start planting certain types of flowers in your garden.
However, what if you are a vegetable gardener though? When can you start planting your favorite veggies
Karen Randall of Randall's Farm and Greenhouse told Western Mass News that for the right type of vegetable, that time is now.
"There's plenty of vegetables that you can plant now. We call them cool weather vegetables and they really do better in the cool weather. Those are things like, I have in front of me, Brussel sprouts, lettuce and cabbage, celery. They love cool weather and they do better in cool weather. When it gets hot, they don't really grow or perform as well," Randall explained.
Randall also told us that you don't just have to buy vegetables that have already been given a head start in planters.
"You can put seeds in the ground this time of year. Beets, lettuce. peas love cold weather...carrots. They are all safe to plant now," Randall added.
While these vegetables may not be bothered by cooler temperatures, there is still something that could cause an issue for them.
"If we have inches and inches of rain and in your yard is a wet spot, if they sit in water for a long time you may have a problem because the roots won't be happy. They don't like to sit in water," Randall said.
For some of the more popular vegetables, however, you need to wait a little longer before you put them in your garden.
"Tomatoes. Everyone is dying for their first tomato or peppers. Those type of vegetables you want to keep out of the garden until late May when we are getting past the frost. Some of the seeds that can be planted right in the garden. These have to wait for warm soil temperatures and warm day and night temperature. Cucumbers and squashes, beans. They all grow very rapidly in your garden from seed once the soil is warm enough," Randall added.
However, if you really just can't wait to get going on some of those warm weather vegetables, Randall does have a solution that may help you.
"You can start them in the house this time of year," Randall said.
So the good news is you can get started on that vegetable garden now and continue to expand it as the growing season goes on.
